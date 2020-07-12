British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. 11-07-2020 ANDY RAIN

Shares:

Person of the Week

It is said that the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, is throwing money at the British economy as it struggles against the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. With UK borrowing set to hit £350 billion he seems determined to ease the pain by putting together inventive ways to support a struggling economy as it staggers under the pressure of collapsing businesses and severe levels of unemployment. It can only be assumed that his boss - Boris Johnson, approves of his fiscal foresight as he is overseeing the largest government deficit in peacetime. Perhaps inevitably, ‘Dishy Rishi’ has been hailed as a hero - however, tax hikes could be waiting further down the road.

Three Cheers…

A tricky one, this week! With people seemingly split regarding the veracity of the new face-mask protocol set to come into force tomorrow and social media alive with conspiracy theories - many people are happy that at least they have been given a clear steer as to what is expected of them. Compare this with some of the rather ‘limp’ directives that have been given in other countries, then perhaps the regional government have got the balance about right. Come on, if a rather uncomfortable face-mask is all we have to worry about as we hopefully emerge from the current crisis - then put the blessed things on!

A Big Boo…

Tucked away earlier in the week in these pages was a report that Santa Margalida Council were determined to combat fly-tippers and all those antisocial elements who insist on dumping rubbish wherever they feel like it. From lazy people who can’t be bothered to find-a-bin for their rubbish when they depart the beach, to those who seek to dump industrial and building waste rather than take responsibility for it. Fines from between 500 to 1,500 euros have been threatened, but the evidence so far would suggest that the latter group know that they can get away with it. Perhaps, it’s time to get tough.