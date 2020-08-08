Shares:

Traditionally Palma becomes rather quiet during August with the majority of residents fleeing the city centre and heading for their coastal second homes while tourists tend to head to the beach to cool down.

However, there is nothing traditional about this summer.

While it is sadly quiet in the tourist industry, the capital is vibrating under a wave of construction work.

I know it is all part of a drive to try and revive the economy and keep sectors active where possible but I think there needs to be a happy medium.

Within the square kilometre surrounding the Bulletin offices on the Paseo Maritimo, two new five star hotels are being built as is a luxury block of flats, three large apartment blocks are having their facades improved while at least ten private properties are undergoing major reformation work while their proprietors enjoy the peace and quite of their holiday home.

And I know this is not only happening in Palma but across the island and it’s shattering the normal peace and quite enjoyed during August.

I was always under the impression that exterior construction work was illegal during the months of July and August, clearly that’s gone out of the window or the authorities are turning a blind eye, even when work starts at 7am. Under the current circumstances, some peace may help calm people’s fears and worries.