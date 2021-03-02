The English national curriculum encourages creative thinking and problem solving, this is done in a range of ways, incorporating a cross-curricular approach to learning.

Year 3 has been studying Celtic Britain and have been fascinated to discover how the Celts lived and worked. The children used design technology to construct their own celtic roundhouses and were very pleased with the final results.

Year 7 has been studying tone, shade and colour mixing to create silhouette paintings.Their finished pieces were very impressive.

Mindfulness is also part of the curriculum. This is a type of meditation which focuses children on being intensely aware of what they’re sensing and feeling in the moment. Practicing mindfulness involves breathing methods, guided imagery, and other practices to relax the body and mind and help reduce stress.

Even our youngest students are learning to reduce stress!