Checkout their outstanding weekend roast menu for 25 euros including drink. Enthusiastic New Zealand chef Murray is throwing his talents into his Friday theme evenings. Each week a wonderful feast (with Murray’s Kiwi influence) as ever all created from fresh quality produce, mostly locally sourced, with vegetarian options available.





Also maintaining their core bistro menu with old favourites: hamburgers, calamari and sticky ribs plus the best lightly battered melt-in-the-mouth fish and chips ever! All with a panoramic sea view.





All available for TAKEAWAY, easy to heat or freeze. Pickup times by arrangement. Thursday to Saturday. Sunday breakfast from 10 - 15hrs. Lunch 13- 16 hrs. Reservation vital to avoid disappointment



Tel. or WhatsApp 722 536 299. Email: contact@raft19bistro.com



Passeig Cala Gamba 19.



https://es.raft19bistro.com



