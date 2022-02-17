The Majorca Daily Bulletin continues to promote and encourage support for Mallorcan gastronomy. A cuisine that can count on high-level chefs with brilliant references who have worked in international restaurants of great recognition. The unbeatable success of ‘Kitchens and Cooks with Passion’ inspires us to continue with these culinary suggestions and proposals.

This gastronomic promotion emerges from the B-STYLE GASTRONONY brand, with the purpose of giving the readers of the newspaper the opportunity to enjoy a series of tasting menus from the most relevant chefs of Mallorca. These menus are composed of several appetisers, three main courses, and several desserts, accompanied by a selection of wines and waters. One of the keys to the success of these culinary suggestions lies in the use of quality local products, the main features in every mouthful, and all presented at a really special price.

On this occasion, Kitchens and Cooks with Passion, is pleased to present the chef Joan Marc, whose gastronomic proposal will be available from now until the March 31 in the chef’s restaurant, Joan Marc Restaurant. Reservations will be for a minimum of 2 people and a maximum of eight diners per table.

Marc presents a menu consisting of: appetizers, slow fermentation ‘xeixa’ wheat bread, home-made, and served with extra virgin olive oil (DO Oli de Mallorca) and Flor de Sal salt from Es Trenc. Cod fritter (buñuelo), ‘Xeixa’ wheat Mallorcan pastry and roasted peppers and Calçot confit with romesco sauce. The main courses are a starter of ‘Fava parada’ with quail and cabbage; fried monkfish with pea and artichoke suquet and Spiced Black Pork meatball filled with apple compote. The dessert is a Cardenal cake with ‘pomada’ grantia (Minorcan gin slush). All of this is washed down with drinks: Rosa Blanca beer, mineral water, Margalida Llompart 2019 white wine and Margalida Llompart 2015 Special Edition red wine, both from the Macià Batle Vineyards. The full menu has an all inclusive price of 65 Euros.

From today, those who wish to do so can make their reservation through the platform www.bookstyle.net, but also through the QR code, which is published on the advertising pages and which will allow access to the online reservation system, from where the purchase of this tasting menu and the reservation at the restaurant can be managed. Thanks to the way the system is designed, the user - in a very simple and intuitive way - will be able to select the day they want to book, the number of diners and the time (lunchtime or evening).



