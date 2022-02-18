French food favourites

Hearty French favourites to eat at home or to take back to the office.

03-08-2020Laura Stadler
This delightfully authentic French Restaurant is one to keep up your sleeve when you are in Palma.

Recently relocated to new premises further along the street, it offers delicious freshly prepared gastronomic dishes, hearty French favourites to eat at home or to take back to the office. Nothing like a warming traditional French Onion soup.

A La Carte or Daily Menu on-line including traditional French specialities.

From 1pm. You can order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 7 (crossroad to Calle Aragon)

Call 640 328 676.

https://www.cheznousmallorca.com/

