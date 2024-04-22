Monday saw the return of bustling activity at Palma airport, with queues forming at the departures security checkpoint. However, amidst growing concerns from travelers worried about potential flight delays, AENA remains optimistic. While acknowledging longer queues than usual, AENA attributes this to the convergence of multiple departing flights at once.
Queues reappear at Palma airport security checkpoints
AENA reports that the average waiting times have dropped to around 20 minutes, marking a significant improvement compared to recent weeks
Flew in this morning. Half the auto gates closed. Only 2 to 4 people waiting at the operating gates. Staff helping . Landed , through passport and bags picked up and in transfer car in 40 mins. Been traveling to Palma since the late 70s . Best airport experience yet.
We flew in on Friday 12/4 and out again on Saturday 20/4. The queues that we had been reading about were non-existent and our experience was very good and efficient.