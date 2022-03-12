The French Coffee Shop has announced they are back on post-covid summer hours! Opening from Monday to Saturday from 7.30am for breakfasts, snacks and lunch until 3.30pm.



This popular coffee shop is ideal for delicious take-away food, something for all the family. Children’s lunchboxes or snacks. They also serve quality food on their large terrace (by the Marineland carpark in Portals) and are known island wide for their exceptional bakery.



Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect flakey sausage rolls. Their spit roast chicken absolutely outstanding.



http://www.thefrenchcoffeeshop.com/



Open 8am to 1pm Closed Sundays Tel. 678 371 419.



