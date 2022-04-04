Feeling hungry? We have just the thing for you!



Meson Son Caliu are particularly known for their excellent value comprehensive Menu del Dia. Monday to Friday 13.50 euros, Saturday and Sunday 19.50 euros, that changes daily. This includes bread, wine and water. Great value for good food and buzzy atmosphere. However, their extensive à la carte also has plenty on offer with large portions.



This large comfortable restaurant is extremely busy at lunchtimes.



Highly popular restaurant with a solid Spanish kitchen, open all year from midday.



For a chance to win a Menu del Dia for two at this fabulous restaurant answer one simple question:



Which is the smallest of the 4 main Balearic Islands?



Please email your answer and name and telephone number to administracion@majorcadailybulletin.es



Deadline: Tuesday 19 April.



Winner to be announced: Wednesday 20 April.



