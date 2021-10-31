What´s On in October:

Sport - Zafiro Palma Marathon (October 9)

Sport - Semana Internacional de Ciclismo Master, Playa de Palma (October 11 on)

Sport - Challenge Paguera Mallorca triathlon (October 15)

Sport - Mallorca Golf Open, Santa Ponsa (October 20-23, provisional)

Sport - Gran Fondo Palma cycling (October 21)

One of the highlights of the year’s gastronomic treats is setas — a generic term for wild mushrooms of many varieties that arrive in autumn and go on throughout the winter. On a visit to the Mercat d’Olivar, Palma’s main central municipal market, you will find up to 14 kinds of wild mushrooms piled high on some stalls. You will also see them on restaurant menus, usually simply grilled on a hot plate and finished off with finely chopped parsley and garlic and served as a starter.

Sometimes they become a main course when served with slices of pork loin or pork fillet. They are also very special when eaten with grilled botifarrones, the island’s black pudding. You will also come across them in rice dishes and stirred into scrambled eggs.