Michellin starred chef Marc Fosh cooks up a simple Majorcan treat. This is an easy to make dish using the best of local ingredients.
Marc Fosh cooks up a Majorcan treat
2021-10-31 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Marc Fosh is one of Europe´s most exciting and creative cookery talents. In 2002 Marc became the first British chef to win a Michelin star while working in Spain. He is considered one of the best chefs in the country. In this video he cooks up a favourite Majorcan fish dish which is easy to make and is very tasty. https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/news/local/2018/11/12/53719/cooking-majorcan-treat.html
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.
Currently there are no comments.