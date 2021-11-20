Our events are back!

The Bulletin is offering readers the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving in style with a traditional lunch and bumper raffle.

Join us at Can Eduardo Restuarant on

THURSDAY 25th NOVEMBER for the big event

Lunch will be served at 1.30pm

The event will be attended by the U.S. Consular Agent Kimberley Marshall

Thanksgiving Day Menu

Starter

Bread, aioli & olives

Cream of Autumn Vegetables with Garlic Croutons & Chives

****

Main Course



Traditional Roast Turkey

Potato and Herb Stuffing

Roast Sweet Potato

Creamed Potato

Broccoli Carrots

Cranberry Sauce and Gravy

or

Supreme of Salmon with Roast Peppers, Fried Leeks & Mustard Sauce



****

Dessert

Individual Apple Tart, Ice Cream & Cream

****

Drinks

White, Rosé or Red Wine

Beer, Water, Coffee

30 € per person

To reserve your place call Cathy on 971 788 405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm with your choice of main course and card details.

Parking at the nearby Plaza de la Feixina or Parc de la Mar underground car park