The Bulletin is offering readers the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving in style with a traditional lunch and bumper raffle.

Join us at Can Eduardo Restuarant on

THURSDAY 25th NOVEMBER for the big event

Lunch will be served at 1.30pm

The event will be attended by the U.S. Consular Agent Kimberley Marshall

Thanksgiving Day Menu

Starter
Bread, aioli & olives
Cream of Autumn Vegetables with Garlic Croutons & Chives

****

Main Course

Traditional Roast Turkey
Potato and Herb Stuffing
Roast Sweet Potato
Creamed Potato
Broccoli Carrots
Cranberry Sauce and Gravy
or
Supreme of Salmon with Roast Peppers, Fried Leeks & Mustard Sauce

****
Dessert
Individual Apple Tart, Ice Cream & Cream

****
Drinks
White, Rosé or Red Wine
Beer, Water, Coffee

30 € per person

To reserve your place call Cathy on 971 788 405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm with your choice of main course and card details.

Parking at the nearby Plaza de la Feixina or Parc de la Mar underground car park

