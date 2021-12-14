We are offering our readers the opportunity to celebrate Christmas with us.



Join us at Can Eduardo Restaurant on Tuesday 21 December at 1.30pm.



Christmas Lunch Menu







Glass of Mulled Wine on arrival



Starters



Bread, aioli & olives

plus

Cream of Mushroom with Jameson Cream and Iberian Ham

or

Smoked Salmon and Avocado salad with Rocket, lime and sesame



Main Courses

Traditional Roast Stuffed Turkey and Ham

or

Roast Sirloin of Beef with Yorkshire Pudding and Horseradish

or

Fillet of Hake, Potato Puree, Prawns and Saffron



Dessert



Christmas Log, Mint Chocolate Ice Cream



Drinks



Alba Vega Albariño

Viña Paceta

Water

Coffee



45 € per person



To reserve your place call Cathy on 971 788 405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm with your choice of starter and main course and card details.



In line with current Covid rules Covid passports will be required.



Parking at the nearby Plaza de la Feixina or Parc de la Mar underground car park