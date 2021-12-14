We are offering our readers the opportunity to celebrate Christmas with us.
Join us at Can Eduardo Restaurant on Tuesday 21 December at 1.30pm.
Christmas Lunch Menu
Glass of Mulled Wine on arrival
Starters
Bread, aioli & olives
plus
Cream of Mushroom with Jameson Cream and Iberian Ham
or
Smoked Salmon and Avocado salad with Rocket, lime and sesame
Main Courses
Traditional Roast Stuffed Turkey and Ham
or
Roast Sirloin of Beef with Yorkshire Pudding and Horseradish
or
Fillet of Hake, Potato Puree, Prawns and Saffron
Dessert
Christmas Log, Mint Chocolate Ice Cream
Drinks
Alba Vega Albariño
Viña Paceta
Water
Coffee
45 € per person
To reserve your place call Cathy on 971 788 405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm with your choice of starter and main course and card details.
In line with current Covid rules Covid passports will be required.
Parking at the nearby Plaza de la Feixina or Parc de la Mar underground car park