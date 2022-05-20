Join us for a



SUMMER PARTY



at the luxury Castillo Hotel Son Vida and enjoy a traditional English tea with a twist!





Castillo Hotel Son Vida, Carrer Raixa 2, Son Vida



Apart from your tea-time favourites we will add a gin & tonic so that your can raise your glass to a fantastic summer on Mallorca. The event will take place in the Royal Room so what better place to also mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.



The event, with a dress code of "Summer Smart" will take place on Friday 3rd June at 5 p.m.



Menu



Scones

Freshly baked scones served with mascarpone and a selection of preserves



Sandwiches

Ham and cheese with butter on a brioche

Egg and mustard-mayo salad on tomato bread

Chicken with red berry marmalade on white bread

Smoked salmon and tartare sauce on rye bread



Cakes

Mini tartles, mini cakes and macarons



Selection of teas or coffee



Gin & Tonic



Subscribers to the Mallorca Bulletin will get a two euro discount so the whole event for them costs 25 € and for non-subscribers 27 €.



To reserve your place call Cathy on 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm with your card details.



Limited spaces. Book by 1st June





