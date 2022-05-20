at the luxury Castillo Hotel Son Vida and enjoy a traditional English tea with a twist!
Apart from your tea-time favourites we will add a gin & tonic so that your can raise your glass to a fantastic summer on Mallorca. The event will take place in the Royal Room so what better place to also mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
The event, with a dress code of "Summer Smart" will take place on Friday 3rd June at 5 p.m.
Menu
Scones Freshly baked scones served with mascarpone and a selection of preserves
Sandwiches Ham and cheese with butter on a brioche Egg and mustard-mayo salad on tomato bread Chicken with red berry marmalade on white bread Smoked salmon and tartare sauce on rye bread
Cakes Mini tartles, mini cakes and macarons
Selection of teas or coffee
Gin & Tonic
Subscribers to the Mallorca Bulletin will get a two euro discount so the whole event for them costs 25 € and for non-subscribers 27 €.
To reserve your place call Cathy on 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm with your card details.