The Bulletin is offering readers the opportunity to get their Christmas off to a great start with a traditional lunch and bumper raffle.
Join us at Can Eduardo Restaurant on TUESDAY 20th DECEMBER for the big event
Lunch will be served at 1.30pm
FESTIVE LUNCH MENU
Glass of Wine or Beer on arrival
****
Starters
Cream of Tomatoes with Xoriguer, Chives and croutons
or
Classic Prawn Cocktail, Marie Rose sauce
****
Main Courses
Traditional Roast Turkey and Trimmings: Herb Stuffing, Creamed Potato, Roast Potato, Seasonal Vegetables, Cranberry Sauce, Gravy.
or
Baked Fillet of Salmon, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Tomato and Herb Salsa
or
Braised Beef Cheeks, Winter Vegetables, Red Wine and Thyme
****
Dessert
Yule Log with Mint Chocolate Ice Cream
or
Christmas Pudding and Brandy Sauce
****
Drinks
White, Rose, Red Wine, Beer,
Water, Coffee
45 € Per Person
To reserve your place call Cathy on 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm with your menu choices and card details.
Parking at the nearby Plaza de la Feixina or Parc de la Mar underground car park.
Celebrate Christmas in style with the Bulletin!
Join us for a fantastic lunch
The Bulletin is offering readers the opportunity to get their Christmas off to a great start with a traditional lunch and bumper raffle.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.