Nestled in the bustling Passeig de Mallorca avenue, alongside the canal of Sa Riera river, Brassclub is a classic cocktail bar inspired by the elegance of New York clubs. The interior feels a bit dark and moody at first, but the longer my friends and I spent there - the more we liked all its quirky details: from hundreds if not thousands of sculpted bottles that make up their unique ceiling, to leather-padded walls and classically-framed TV showing some iconic cartoons such as Snoopy and Mafalda. This place was classy, without taking itself too seriously.

I asked the waitress to recommend us some of Brassclub's most popular cocktails. She explained that they were making all the classics, but adding their own creative twists. Apparently the team - headed by Rafa Martín, one of the most emblematic figures of cocktail-making in the Balearics – gets together twice a year and creates a cocktail menu together. I wish I could be a fly on the wall during their next meeting…

I spotted something with figs and chocolate – Old Fashoned de Higos – and I knew I would like it even before I tried it. This whiskey based cocktail served in the medium sized rock glass, tasted slightly bitter at first, but then I really enjoyed both the depth of flavours and the smell of the whole creation. A slice of a large dried fig on a metal stick served as simple yet effective garnish.

One of my friends went with Pisco Sour and commented that, although it tasted quite different to the original, she liked it a lot. I thought it was as cool and refreshing as it should be while a topping of almond foam added an interesting twist to it. Last cocktail we tried was a Porn Star Martini. It tasted slightly too sweet for our liking, but it went down really well regardless.

While we enjoyed our cocktails, we noted a flyer for live jazz on Sundays, so we decided that we would be back soon to try some more cocktails and enjoy the music. Till next time – cheers!

PRICES

Cocktails about 12.50-14.50 euros

THE PLACE

Brassclub

Passeig de Mallorca 34, Palma