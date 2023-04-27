On the ground floor there was a bar, while the basement hides a restaurant and a stunning private dining room. | Mia Naprta
Earlier this week, I walked into Arlequín and my heart instantly smiled. I immediately felt that this place was unlike any other I have been to. Fran, one of the owners, greeted me warmly and proceeded to show me around his recently opened cocktail bar & kitchen. On the ground floor there was a bar, while the basement hides a restaurant and a stunning private dining room. The circus theme has been woven throughout this historical building. Somewhere else this might look tacky, but here it felt classy and super stylish. Every little detail seemed to be carefully thought through - from the quirky lighting to wallpaper to artwork on the walls and toilet doors. In the restaurant Fran showed me their exclusive whiskey cabinet. The bottles from all over the world looked beautiful and expensive.
