In the spirit of talking positively about Magalluf’s changing image, I decided to check out its gastronomic scene. While neighbouring Palmanova has really gone up in the world in terms of their restaurants (international, plant based and so on), many places in Magalluf - or Calvia beach as it likes to be called these days! - are still quite iffy and unappealing to the average diner who is not on holiday. Blackbeard’s, however, ticks many boxes and should definitely be talked about.

Blackbeard’s Beach Bar and Grill opened in 2011 and quickly became the area’s favourite, often making it to tops of the lists of Tripadvisor and similar websites. It is a large open partly shaded space, more or less half way down the promenade, between Nikki Beach on one end and El Último Paraíso (now Karibu) on the other. Part of the terrace consists of polished wooden tables. The accompanying black and cream chairs reminded me of French bistros, while large stripy cushions, in matching black and cream colours, add to the charm of the place. The other half of the terrace has garden pub style tables and benches, making it family friendly and great for the kids, who can play in the sand or on the square, without much worry about the traffic.

Halloumi Fries, served with a smoky chipotle dip first.

I have been here before and had my heart set on the chicken and ribs combo, but my friend proclaimed that she was “starving”, so she ordered a starter of Halloumi Fries, served with a smoky chipotle dip first. Halloumi was cut in 1 cm thick square strips, lightly coated and deep fried. This might be slightly less healthy than grilled halloumi, but it tasted a million times better. The chipotle sauce had a nice kick to it, without being too spicy. I would definitely have this as a snack on its own!

Now onto the main course… Chicken & Rib Combo comes with half roast Jerk chicken and half a portion of the House Speciality Captain Morgan’s ribs. This might be a correct portion for a hungry pirate or an exhausted Magalluf clubber, but as two girls with regular appetites we happily shared it - and there was plenty for both of us! The ribs were falling-of-the-bone soft and the barbecue sauce was nice and thick. Chicken was a touch too dry for me, especially the breast, but that did not take much away from its absolutely fantastic taste. This feast was served with chunky chips, which were also slightly spicy, and a small pot of creamy coleslaw. All in all, this was a very satisfying plate of very well made comfort food.

White Chocolate Blondie.

We were already full, but followed the Spanish tradition of leaving “un hueco” for the dessert. I chose White Chocolate Blondie, a warm fudgy white chocolate brownie, home-made by Jodie Sue Baking. If you like the “normal” brownie, you will love this even more, I promise! It was sweet, gooey, and melt-in-your mouth soft! It came with a choice of cream or ice cream, and seeing it’s almost summer here, we chose ice cream. I often go for this mix of hot and cold for my deserts and it worked really well here.

Considering where Blackbeard’s is, you would imagine that it would be just another touristy place, but I heard quite a bit of Spanish spoken around us as well. Live music (a guy on a guitar), is played here every night, and adds to the relaxed, friendly atmosphere. The service is also worth mentioning, especially considering the size of the operation. Girls and guys are all smiley, efficient, happy to suggest things on their extensive menu or to leave you alone.

Magalluf – or Calvia Beach if you prefer - might need a few more years to shed decades of its bad reputation, but it is undeniably going in the right direction. And Blackbeard´s is definitely a place worth coming out of Palma for! I have it on good authority that many of the handsome guys and pretty girls dancing at the Pirates & Pirates Reloaded are regulars here too, so if you are lucky, you might even spot a pirate or two while munching on your ribs!