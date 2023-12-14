Last week I met a friend to see the switching on of the Chrismas lights in Palma. This is my ninth winter here, but I am still as excited about those lights as the first time I saw them. After the obligatory count down and the illumination that followed we decided to move away from the crowds and look for a place to grab a drink. My friend suggested Beatnik Bar and Restaurant.

Situated in the lively La Lonja neighbourhood of Palma, this bar is characterized by its eclectic decor and an ambiance that resonates with the creative liberation of the 1950s and 60s. The interior, adorned with distinctive art pieces and cool furnishings, offers an ideal backdrop for an evening of sensory delight and exploration. I was instantly drawn to a neon sign, portraying a quote “Follow your inner moonlight; don’t hide the madness.” by Allen Ginsberg, an American Beat writer and poet. I remembered a reference to him in one of my favourite books, “On the road” by Jack Kerouac. But I digress... Beatnik’s creative cocktail menu is a tribute to both traditional mixology and contemporary flavour innovation.

After a few minutes of studying the fun and innovative menu, I decided to order Ciudad del Sol, while my friend went with Duck Pond. Ciudad del Sol came in a tulp shaped glass. Made with Espolon Blanco Tequila, creme de Cassis, violet, lemon and orange juice and agave, it tasted sweet, with a hint of bitter aftertaste. I liked its rich texture and deep colour as well.

My friend’s Duck Pond was served in a classic martini glass and adorned with a tiny rubber duck which we found super cute. Made with Bombay Sapphire, Bacardi Blanca, peach liqueur, lemon and peach juice, this cocktail was sweet yet refreshing. It felt a lot lighter than the other one.

All in all I loved this place and would definitely return to try a few more intriguing combinations on Beatnik’s cocktail menu as well as their food.

Till next time – cheers!

Instagram: @beatnik.palma

THE PLACE:

BEATNIK Restaurant & Bar

Carrer de Montenegro, 10, Palma

971 42 54 50

OPENING HOURS:

Monday & Tuesday 5pm to 1am

Wednesday to Sunday 12pm to 2pm & 5pm to 1am