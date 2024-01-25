Clandestino is one of those bars that -if you don’t know where to look -you could easily walk past. No neon signs above the doors, no crowds hanging in front of it… But, if you do know where to look, you will be in for a real treat. It is a true little gem for those seeking a pleasing atmosphere, good service, and unique cocktails. The bar has a cosy ambiance complemented by good music, contributing to its warm and welcoming vibe. It’s particularly known for its cocktail menu, which features a variety of distinctive and delicious options. Friends told me that the owner often recommends trying the cocktails listed on the menu, based on your preferences. I went with a friend and two of her visitors and we decided to each try a different cocktail, to get the proverbial full picture.

I went with rum based Chicago Outfit, made with Don Papa Rum, orange marmalade, orange, cinnamon and Pedro Ximenez sweet wine… Served in a tall straight glass, without gimmicky garnishes, this was probably one of the richest cocktails I have tried in Palma and I liked it very much. It was heavy, slightly sweet, but not in a sickly way. I would definitely try it again!

One of the girls went with Thelma and Louise, a gin based concoction served in a classic martini glass and made with Tanqueray gin, Aperol, lilet blanc lime and ginger cordial. This tasted fresh and light and I would enjoy it very much in summer. The third drink of choice was vodka based California, again served in a classic martini glass. Made with wild turkey bourbon, passion fruit, raspberry, lemon, agave and Valentina chilli sauce, it was sweet and delicious as well as aesthetically pleasing. Our fourth friend was in no mood for alcohol, so she opted for a fruity mocktail, which was, in fact, just as tasty as our alcoholic options.

All in all we had a great night in a lovely setting and I would definitely return to Clandestine Cocktail Club to try some other cocktails on offer. Till next time – cheers!

Location

Carrer de Sant Jaume 12

Palma

618 18 92 37

Instagram: @clandestino-cocktail-club

Prices

Cocktails from 11€

Mocktails from 9€

Opening hours