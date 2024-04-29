I don’t really have a habit of either having a drink or a meal at a hotel, unless I am away from home. Even then, I often prefer to explore the new place and choose to eat in smaller, familial establishments. But the other day I was too early for a meeting nearby, and my stomach started warning me that it was lunchtime, so I sat down on the terrace of Jaime 3 Tapas y Comidas at HM Hotel on Passeig de Mallorca for a quick bite. A smiley young waiter offered me a menu del dia and I was pleasantly surprised with the dishes on offer as well as the modest price for an elegant central Palma location.

Their three course meal is a “fusion of an international and a Mallorcan cuisine” and includes a bread basket and a choice of water, soft drink, a glass of wine of a beer. The print out informs us that the menu is prepared by HM hotel´s Chef Raquel Lastra and served on weekdays between 1pm to 4pm.

I was debating between Crispy brie salad with red fruit vinaigrette and Cream of leek with a touch of truffle to start with. As it was a slightly chilly day, I opted for the warm starter. Although I am a bigger fan of chunky soups than cream soups, this was delicious and tiny croutons added a bit of texture to the soup. Truffle was notable, but not overpowering. The portion would be big enough for a large snack on its own.

Next, I went with Monkfish with creamy Iberian ham and green asparagus. This was served on a bed of slightly lumpy, and therefore more like homemade, mashed potatoes. The fish was firm and tasty, but I would have preferred if it was filleted. The sauce was good too and the asparagus provided a nice seasonal touch.

For dessert I opted for Panna cotta with dulce de leche and dark chocolate. This was my favourite of the day! I like panna cotta, but I usually have it topped with some sort of berry or citrusy topping, so this was a nice alternative. It tasted rich and sweet, but not too heavy, while a sprig of mint added a burst of colour to this otherwise plain looking meal.

While I was sitting on the terrace I noticed that the lunchtime crowd here was a mixture of tourists and well-heeled locals on their lunch break. I even spotted a couple of fellow journalist at the far table, which is not surprising considering that Jaime 3 Tapas y Comidas is directly across the canal from Grupo Serra headquarters. I really like this part of the town, with its wide roads and tall trees lining up besides the canal that was once a border between the old town and its newer expansion. Only rows of parked cars spoil the serenity of the place. This area is much more lively at night, with all the cocktail bars joing the restaurants in attracting the crowds, but even at lunchtime it is a good option for either a quick bite or a more wholesome meal, between meetings or sightseeing.

Location

Jaime 3 Tapas y Comidas

Pg. de Mallorca, 14B, Palma

Tel: 971 49 59 76

Instagram: @jaime3_palma

The bill

Menu del dia - 20 euros

Opening hours

Daily 7.30am - 1am

The Verdict

A good, filling three-course meal at a reasonable price, right in the centre of Palma’s shopping district. Nice, friendly service. I would definitely come back for another menu any time I find myself in the area.