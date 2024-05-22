I used to go to Mar y Mar many years ago, enjoying an afternoon coffee or a sunset cocktail. I always adored sitting on their terrace, with sand between my toes, looking out at the sea. Last Saturday, I was invited to lunch at another restaurant in Paguera. I brought along a visiting friend, but to our surprise, the place was unexpectedly closed. It was already mid-afternoon, and our stomachs were rumbling, prompting me to think quickly on my feet, racking my brain for a ‘plan B.’ Then, Mar y Mar sprang to mind! We called ahead, and given the bad weather, they were able to seat us immediately.

Once inside, my friend was immediately impressed by both the welcoming atmosphere and the stylish interior, exclaiming that she was in fact happy that our original plan had fallen through. I chose the Grilled Octopus with Squid Ink Rice and Alioli, while she opted for the Sea Bass Fillet with Saffron Risotto and Marinated Green Asparagus. Both dishes were outstanding! The grilled octopus, cut into tender half-centimetre thick slices, melted in the mouth and tasted exceptionally fresh. I don’t often eat squid ink rice, but it always brings back fond memories of ‘Negro’ caramels from my childhood; they turned our tongues black as we giggled with delight. This time, it was my lips, gums, and teeth that turned black as I savoured each bite. Although I’m not a fan of alioli with rice, pushing it to the side did little to detract from the meal’s overall deliciousness, and I would happily order it again. My friend’s sea bass was also a hit; grilled to perfection, it worked wonderfully with the rich saffron risotto and tangy green asparagus.

We ate slowly, reminiscing about how some of the best meals are those unplanned and unexpected. She was very satisfied with her glass of house white wine, while I opted for water, having drunk more than my usual “one drink” the previous night. Despite the rain and dark skies, our experience at Mar y Mar was delightful. Warmed by gas heaters in place of sun rays, the ambiance remained charming and quirky. We took tons of photos capturing the eclectic table setups, retro furniture, wooden boards bearing interesting phrases, and various other sea-related mementos. What started as the disappointment of a cancelled reservation turned into the joy of a delightful rediscovery off an old favourite.

Location

Mar y Mar

Carrer Pinaret 1-2, 07160 Peguera

Tel: 670 52 86 65

Instagram: @marymar_paguera

The bill

Grilled octopus with squid ink rice and alioli 28€

Sea bass fillet with saffron risotto and marinated green asparagus 24.50€

Wine from 6€/glass

Opening hours

Daily 11am to 11pm

The verdict

Excellent fish and seafood in a beach themed interior. Even on a grey rainy day, with the heaters on, the place felt cosy, relaxed and just lovely. The staff was also super nice and friendly, talking about menu options with knowledge and care… Looking forward to returning to Mar y Mar as soon as possible.