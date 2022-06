On Wednesday morning, no planes were able to take off from the three airports in the Balearics because of a radio frequencies' technical failure.

Enaire, the air navigation company, says that Palma control had to stop takeoffs for a period of ten minutes. The computer configuration was immediately corrected and flights were able to return to normal.

Inbound flights were not affected, but twenty planes on the ground preparing for takeoff were. Enaire described this as an "unusual" incident.