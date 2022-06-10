The number of air traffic controllers at key Spanish airports, such as in Palma, is being significantly increased over the next few weeks in order to handle to sharp spike in air traffic this summer.

ENAIRE, the national air navigation service provider, has reinforced the number of air traffic controllers in anticipation of a summer season that is expected to rival the record numbers of 2019.

During the summer months, from June to September, the number of flights is expected to reach 93% of the numbers reported in the same period in 2019, exceeding 750,000 flights.

As part of its 2022 Summer Plan, ENAIRE is developing and implementing a series of technical and operational initiatives and measures across its entire network and specific in each of the Regions, so that it can deal with the high season under the best conditions to manage traffic peaks that are already exceeding those of 2019, while maintaining the highest levels of safety at all times.

In addition to the technical and operational measures, the Summer Plan includes increasing the number of controllers.

However, it appears that action needs to be taken on the ground to ease the host of other problems airports such as Palma are facing due to the lacl of customs officials.