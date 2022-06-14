The president of one of the taxi-driver associations, Biel Moragues, agrees. "In the short term it is impossible to find a solution, it's madness. There aren't enough buses either. But everywhere is the same - Barcelona airport, Costa del Sol." He says that there aren't enough drivers to meet demand. In Ibiza the problem is twice as bad. "Everything is being overwhelmed, it's unsustainable. This has never happened before."
Moragues adds that it is always the taxi-drivers who get the blame. "People don't complain that they can't get a bus. But we can't handle all the traffic." As for the buses, the A1 leaves every 12 minutes for the centre of Palma. The last service is at 1.15am. The last A2 bus to Arenal goes at twenty minutes past midnight.
He estimates that there is a shortage of 500 taxi drivers in Mallorca. "Faced with various difficulties, a general plan has to be drawn up, given the situation that we have."
It should be noted that ride share companies like Uber would solve this problem but the government banned them.