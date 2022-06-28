Spain’s tourist board, Turespaña, in the UK tweeted: “British Citizens can now use the Automated Border Control eGates for Schengen passport holders at select Spanish Airports: Alicante, Barcelona, Bilbao, Girona, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Madrid, Málaga, Mallorca, Minorca, Valencia, Fuerteventura, Sevilla, Tenerife Sur.”
And according to the Foreign Office “When using an e-gate, your entry/exit is recorded on the computer system,” which means that British tourists will have their passports electronically stamped, although they still may be required to have it physically stamped by border control.
So be advised to double check the airport customs proceedure on arrival because passports must be stamped on arrival and departure.
And, as the Bulletin has already reported, keep hold of all boarding cards in case of any confusion.
