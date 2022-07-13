The lack of Local Police at Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport is generating very tense and violent situations.

A few days ago, an airport worker told a driver that he could not park on the hard shoulder of the access road to the express parking area due to the risk of an accident.

There are many drivers who, in order to avoid paying the parking fee, which AENA has now limited to 10 minutes, park their vehicles in the area just before the access barrier.

As this is an area where AENA workers have no authority and cannot regulate traffic, one of the drivers refused to remove his car.

An argument broke between the airport employee and the driver and they eventually came to blows.

The airport worker was left lying on the side of the road.

Subsequently, a security guard located the alleged aggressor, who was also assaulted before leaving the airport premises.