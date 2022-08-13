On one of the busiest days of the summer, the automated baggage system at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport suffered a breakdown around 10am on Saturday morning.

This affected luggage being checked in for flights. The airports authority Aena says that the breakdown didn't cause any "major incidents", but there are reports of flights having departed without luggage.

There was a power cut at the airport, which briefly meant that doors wouldn't open or close. The outage was only brief, but it would appear that it affected the baggage system.

Another issue was the strike by easyJet pilots. By 1pm on Saturday, there had been ten cancellations of flights because of this.