The continuous descent approach, also known as optimised profile descent, is a method designed to reduce aircraft fuel consumption and noise and which uses minimum engine thrust on the final approach to landing.
Aircraft continuous descent in Palma reduces noise
Uses minimum engine thrust on the final approach
