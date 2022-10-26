The Guardia Civil has charged a man, of Italian nationality, with the theft of a watch valued at 25,000 euros, which has been recovered and returned to its owner, in the area of the security filters at Palma airport on September 29.
Guardia Civil recovers a watch worth 25,000 euros stolen at Palma airport
The theft took place in the security filters
