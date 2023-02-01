Industrial action is going to cause problems for Britons flying to the Balearics and Spain this year. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma01/02/2023 13:10
Every year, French air traffic controllers go on strike which has a massive impact on flights from the UK to the Balearics and across Spain because the vast majority of flights have to go through French air space. What is more, part of French air space is being closed this year for repair work to a number of control towers.
Thank you MFB for this Article and it's warning. I will not be flying this year. Will the Airlines warn their customers of these problems? All potential bookings should now carry these warnings. I did wonder.if Flights via Germany then by passing France to the Balearics etc. would mean extra fuel surcharges. But be a major help for those already booked to go on holiday.