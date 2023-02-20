Passengers at Spanish airports will no longer have to deposit electronic devices and liquids in security trays in 2024, as Spanish airport authority Aena is to implement new 3D scanners at security checkpoints that will allow baggage to be inspected with them inside.

According to El País and confirmed by Aena, the filters with the new technology will first be installed at Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat airports, which account for 40 % of passenger traffic, and by the end of 2024 will be installed at Palma airport, after which they will be installed at the rest of the airports in the network.

The measure is part of a plan to modernise security controls at Spanish airports, with which Aena aims to streamline the flow of passengers and which also includes the deployment of biometric access systems.

It will also implement automated lines for the management of hand luggage (ATRS) and a remote inspection system (Remote), which allows security guards to carry out their work from a room, without the need to be physically present at the security filter.

ATRS makes it possible to separate suspicious and non-suspicious bags, and to manage and return trays automatically, without the passenger having to worry about them.

According to its data, in a decade (2018-2028) Aena will have invested 1,170 million euros in physical security, with the renovation of hold baggage inspection equipment and security filters.

The renovation of hold baggage screening equipment and security filters will involve the acquisition of 261 pieces of equipment, as well as the work necessary for their integration.