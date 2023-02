Mallorca is going to be one of the best bets this Easter for British holiday makers.

A travel warning to UK tourists travelling to Spain has been issued due to industrial action.

Disruption is expected from now and until the Easter holidays as airport handling company Swissport say they will walkout in series of 24-hour strikes.

17 airports are set to be affected including Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat, Reus, Alicante, Valencia, Murcia, Málaga, Almería, Salamanca, Valladolid, Burgos, Logroño, Zaragoza, Huesca, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Tenerife Sur but not Palma!

Strike action is going to take place every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from Monday, February 27 until April 13.