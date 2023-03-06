Airports Council International (ACI) World, in partnership with travel technology company Amadeus, has today announced the winners of this year’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, recognising the best airports for customer experience worldwide, as selected by passengers.

The ASQ programme is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program.

Compared to other programmes in the aviation industry, it is based on live research via surveys gathered at the airport - direct from the traveller - rating their satisfaction on the day of travel.

The surveys cover over 30 performance indicators across key elements of the passenger’s airport experience, such as ease of finding your way, check-in and shopping and dining offering. This gives the most complete picture of the passenger experience journey at each airport and provides global benchmarks for the industry.

Last year, more than half of the world’s travellers passed through an ASQ airport and The Airports Council International (ACI) has awarded Palma de Mallorca Airport the distinction of “Best Airport in Europe” in its category of 25 to 40 million passengers, Aena has informed.

In 2021, it was already awarded for having the “Best Hygiene Measures” in Europe against Covid and last year, with the “The Voice of the Customer”, for its commitment to listening to passengers.

These awards are important, said Spanish airports authority Aena in a press release, as they come from the assessments made by passengers in the ASQ (Airport Service Quality Programme) surveys requested by ACI.

The director of Palma de Mallorca Airport, Tomás Melgar, stressed that the award received is the result of the effort and work put in every day by the entire team of professionals, with the aim of offering the best service to passengers.