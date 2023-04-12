Despite the high numbers of passengers at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, many now returning after the Easter holidays, only six of the security checkpoints were open on Wednesday. This resulted in some lengthy queuing.

A Mallorcan passenger on a flight to Madrid observed that "there are a lot of people, most of them tourists". "The security workers are in a hurry."

The Aena airports authority said that this was "a momentary situation" caused by flights departing at the same time. Waits for security were no more than 15 minutes.