The government has apparently demanded that there is no charge, spokesperson Iago Negueruela explaining that contact has been made with Ryanair to try and ensure that ensaïmadas are not treated as extra items of luggage.
The minister has called an "urgent meeting" with Ryanair representatives that will be attended by Pep Magraner of the Balearic association of pastry chefs. Negueruela adds that the government's intentions are "to defend local product and avoid any type of discrimination by airlines".
Other airlines don't classify ensaïmadas as extra items. Ryanair has stirred up controversy by not allowing some ensaïmadas to be taken onto planes unless there is payment as extra baggage. However, decisions regarding this seem to be at the discretion of personnel.
I’m sorry but Ryan air is brilliant if you play by the rules. If not fly with Jet 2! Flight times are key for me!
oh for gods sake WHAT NEXT.....the clothes You walk in...!!! ALL THAT WEIGHT....!!! FFS...i would'nt PUT a SINGLE EURO into this Blokes Company..one MASSIVE CON MERCHANT/COMPANY....AND HE TREATS HIS STAFF LIKE SXXT...!!!
Stan The Mani totally agree....
Jeremy Ponsenby-SmytheSO...why dont you go and live there.....!!!!
Andy WalkerThis is a airline that with a ticket price your allowed a very small bag that fits under the seat, that is wise to reserve, at extra charge ..as .. you might find you can’t board because the flights overbooked. After that it’s a small bag @, a 10kg cabin bag @ then 20kg in the hold @. So boxes of cakes are certainly extra. You can normally tell some Ryanair passengers as they appear rather padded when wearing their entire holiday wardrobe when boarding. Others, that have payed for luggage usually have a shocked expression and their pockets turned inside out as they’ve had a charge for overweight bags. And have had to sell their children to pay for it.
Hugely overrated boring cake that is no better than something from Greggs. Readers downvoting negative comments need to get out more. Ever been to a cake shop in Vienna. Makes Mallorca's Forns seem third world.
Ryanair are the biggest Con Company in the Air Business. They trick people into booking so termed low fares. Then they start charging for everything else on the Flight. Charging for "Ensaimadas" is another sly devious trick,along with the possible charge to use the toilets. Passengers must start to reject this Airline and its devious tricks and hidden charges.
The government should butt out. As said previously we have all seen 5 or 6 of these bundled together taking up as much space as a case. If its going to be free there should be a maximum of 1 per person.
Never understood people flying home with them. When fresh are ok, a day old are rubbery and as far as I know the Malloqines make unsold ones into the "pudding"!