Mallorcan politician Jaume Alzamora is furious that ensaimadas are being considered as extra baggage when travelling by plane and that passengers are being charged up to 50 euros extra to take them on board.
Bite taken out of Ryanair for charging extra for famous Mallorca pastry
Ensaimadas considered as extra luggage
Disgusting tastless sugary pile of vileness. Why anybody would want to take anything as bland as this home is beyond me 🤷♂️
It’s Ryanair. Everything is an extra.
Adam OstenfeldAgreed, one box is airport shopping, just like a bottle from duty free, but I've seen people with 12 boxes trussed up in string, the size of a wheelie bag.
Does anyone know of a company that will ship Ensimardos to Florida, USA?
Have to say in this case Ryan Air has a point and the Official from MES can go dig a hole in the woods It’s nice to bring one or two but have seen people with 10 and then a kyung a bit stupid as to where to stow them for the flight ✈️ it happens all to often and is getting out of control tourists should pay but locals should be able to take as many as they want and put them on the laps of the tourists for the flight , Ha