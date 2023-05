Are you travelling to Mallorca on the inaugural 2023 flight from New York to Palma? If you are, send us a selfie of you at Newark Airport waiting to board your Mallorca flight.

All photos will receive a prize.

Thousands of US tourists will be travelling to Mallorca over the coming months on the direct flights from New York to Palma.

Send your photos to jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es

Get sending and a warm welcome.