More than thirty flights to or from Palma airport scheduled for Tuesday were delayed by the air traffic controllers’ strike in France. Airports authority AENA sources said that they had not received notice of any cancellations.

The French strike coincides with news that a daily indefinite strike by Air Nostrum pilots has started. It has been called by the Spanish Airline Pilots Union (Sepla), with minimum services having been set at 90 percent for inter-island flights and 65 percent for flights to mainland Spain.

This all comes just a day after airlines said they were ready to avoid a repeat of last year’s travel chaos but warned that some flights could still be disrupted by controller strikes. They hit out at schemes that force them to pay compensation for unavoidable delays.