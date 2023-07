The population of Manchester passed through Palma airport last month. More than 800,000 British passengers used the local airport. Passengers are counted twice (arrival and departure) but even with this calculation the airport came close to receiving the population of Manchester (500,000 people) in a single month and that is only the British!

An estimated 1.1 million Germans followed by 800,000 Britons were the two key markets at the airport last month. There was also an estimated 800,000 mainland Spanish visitors. This was an increase of almost 2.2 percent compared to June 2022.

Between January and June this year an estimated 13 million passengers have passed through the airport which is one of the busiests in Spain during the key summer months.