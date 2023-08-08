A crowded Balearic airspace and a plane per minute. Air traffic controllers have posted a photo of Balearic airspace with all the flight information in real time and it clearly underlines how busy Balearic airspace is during the summer months. During the key summer months Palma Airport is one of the busiest in Europe with millions of passengers passing through.

Today, air traffic controllers in the Balearics handled 1,400 air operations (886 flights in Mallorca, 334 in Ibiza and 174 in Minorca). Despite the large number of flights there were few delays with the three Balearic airports working as normal.

If you watch from Playa de Palma, you can see a flight landing every two or three minutes at the airport during the summer months. The majority of the flights in and out of Palma are either from Britain or Germany.