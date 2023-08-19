A Transavia plane was evacuated on Friday afternoon at Palma Airport after a passenger said he had planted a bomb.

The incident took place around 3pm. The aircraft, which was due to have taken off at 3.30pm bound for Rotterdam, was evacuated by order of the captain. A Dutch passenger told another passenger that there was a bomb inside the plane. The man immediately alerted the crew, who called the Guardia Civil.

Officers asked all passengers to disembark plane so that GEDEX bomb disposal experts with the help of sniffer dogs could search the aircraft.mAll the passengers’ belongings were searched and no explosive devices were found.

The passenger who gave the false bomb warning, a man with mental problems, was admitted to the psychiatric unit of Son Llàtzer Hospital. The plane finally took off four hours later.