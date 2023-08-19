The Guardia Civil were quickly on the scene. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma19/08/2023 11:16
A Transavia plane was evacuated on Friday afternoon at Palma Airport after a passenger said he had planted a bomb.
The Guardia Civil were quickly on the scene. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
A Transavia plane was evacuated on Friday afternoon at Palma Airport after a passenger said he had planted a bomb.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.