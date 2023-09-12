Arrested on arrival at Ibiza airport: This is how the couple who starred in one of the most viewed videos on social media in the last few hours ended up. In the images that have already gone viral, you can see how a member of the Easyjet crew on the flight covering the Luton-Ibiza route on 8 September opens the door of one of the aircraft's toilets and surprises a couple in the middle of a sexual act.

After witnessing this appaling scene, the rest of the passengers on board the aircraft burst into loud laughter, unable to avoid gestures of surprise, although many took advantage of the situation to immortalise the moment with their mobile phones.

Even the crew were shocked when the man, inside the bathroom and with his trousers down to his knees, slammed the lavatory door shut after being caught red-handed. A spokesman for easyJet said: "We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers on board."

Bedfordshire Police, which covers Luton Airport, is not involved in the incident.

According to section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act 2004, it is illegal to have sex in a public toilet. The identity of the couple is not known at this stage. According to The Sun, police were waiting for the couple on their arrival at Ibiza airport.