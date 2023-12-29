The British Embassy in Madrid has already given assurances for British residents in Spain regarding the validity of the green certificate for travelling, but there are a few other new rules and regulations on the horizon for next year which Britons need to be aware of if travelling to the Balearics, Spain and the rest of the EU.

To start with British holidaymakers will soon have to obtain a new document to enter all EU nations. The new travel permit will come at a fee, and has been introduced to enhance the security and enforce the borders of the Schengen zone.

People from the UK who plan to visit the Schengen zone, which includes most EU countries in mainland Europe, will be charged around seven euros for the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) visa waiver before they depart.

Travellers from the UK will also need to complete an online application form to obtain their ETIAS, though ETIAS requirements have been delayed and are now not likely to come into force until 2025.

Secondly, the entry/exit system (EES) is set to be brought in by autumn 2024, and will apply to any non-EU citizens travelling into EU countries. The digital process will include registering the person’s name, their type of the travel document, fingerprints and captured facial images, and the date and place of entry and exit.

Although the system is being brought in with the aim to save time, UK travellers have been warned that they could end up facing delays and long queues.

Thirdly, more new regulations will see airlines ditching the 100ml liquid rules. Travellers will also be allowed to take more than one small plastic bag through security.

But some airports are set to adjust to the new policy, while others may take longer and airports like Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Manchester may not have the technology to scan bags in place by the June 2024 deadline which could lead to some travel disruption.