A giant Lufthansa Boeing 747 jumbo jet made an emergency landing at Palma this morning so that a sick passenger could undergo treatment at a local hospital. The plane was flying between Sao Paulo in Brazil and Frankfurt in Germany.

Eyewitnesses said that the aircraft was surrounded by police and medical staff once it had landed. It was also reported that there were extra officers on duty because three years ago an aircraft landed in Palma as an result of an alleged medical emergency which led to more than a dozen North African passengers fleeing the aircraft.

Once the sick passenger had been off-loaded and taken to hospital, the Jumbo jet continued on its schedule flight to Germany.

The Lufthansa Jumbo Jet is a frequent visitor to Palma airport during the summer months.