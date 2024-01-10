A giant Lufthansa Boeing 747 jumbo jet made an emergency landing at Palma this morning so that a sick passenger could undergo treatment at a local hospital. The plane was flying between Sao Paulo in Brazil and Frankfurt in Germany.
