The AECFA Spanish association for airline slots, which comprises the Aena airports authority and fourteen European airlines, is pointing to record numbers of passengers at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport this summer.
Palma Airport set to break passenger record this summer
Ryanair has the most flights
