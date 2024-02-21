The AECFA Spanish association for airline slots, which comprises the Aena airports authority and fourteen European airlines, is pointing to record numbers of passengers at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport this summer.

The airlines' summer schedule is from late March to late October, and AECFA has announced that there will be 33,483,816 seats for Palma over this period, 16.3% more than in 2023. Last year was a record, as there were 9.7% more seats than in 2019 (29.6 million). These figures, it should be pointed out, are for arrivals and departures.

The number of flights to and from Palma is programmed to be 185,192, an increase of six per cent.

Ryanair has the most scheduled flights - 41,078, 7.1% more than in 2023. Then come Eurowings (23,026), Vueling (14,418), Jet2 (11,109), Air Nostrum (10,785), Condor (8,123), Air Europa (7,498), TUI (5,124) and easyJet (4,670).