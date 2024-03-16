TIB (Transport de les Illes Balears) have put out their schedule and route for this coming season for the A32 service from Palma Airport to Can Picafort. This route includes Alcudia, Playa de Muro, Playa de Alcudia, Puerto Alcudia, Sa Pobla and Inca.

Running from Friday March 22 until Thursday October 31, with the first bus leaving Palma Airport at 8am and the last bus at 12.05 midnight. This is a Monday to Sunday service. You can also get the bus back to the airport from your resort.

The A32 is a express service, meaning you can only travel from/to the Airport on this route. Trips between intermediate stops are not allowed.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the TIB website or directly on the bus on the day of travel. Your contactless bank card enables you to travel without having to purchase a transport ticket beforehand. The card simply has to be validated at the entrance and exit of the bus, train or metro. It's that easy! Just tap-in and tap out and pay as you go. In addition, by using the same bank card, significant discounts are offered to groups of up to 5 people.

The general price for a ticket is 8.10€ online or by card on the bus, and 13.50€ if you pay cash on the bus. Children under 4 who do not occupy a seat travel free.

Here is the 2024 season timetable for the A32 line:

See the route and the stops below: