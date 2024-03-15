The airport bus is back! And this season a little earlier due to flights from the UK and other big airports starting with their summer flight schedule to Mallorca.

The Aerotib to Calvia will be up and running from next Friday, March 22 taking thousands of people to and from Palma airport. This route includes main tourist areas such as Magalluf, Palmanova and Santa Ponsa.

Running until Thursday October 31, the A11 service has it's first bus leaving Palma airport at 8.15am and the last bus at 11.45pm. This is a Monday to Sunday service. You can also get the bus back to the airport from your resort.

The A11 is an express service, meaning you can only travel from/to the Airport on this route. Trips between intermediate stops are not allowed.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the TIB website or directly on the bus on the day of travel. Your contactless bank card enables you to travel without having to purchase a transport ticket beforehand. The card simply has to be validated at the entrance and exit of the bus, train or metro. It's that easy! Just tap-in and tap out and pay as you go. In addition, by using the same bank card, significant discounts are offered to groups of up to 5 people.

The general price for a ticket from the Airport to Palmanova, Magalluf or Santa Ponsa is 4.05€ online or by card on the bus, and 6.75€ if you pay cash on the bus. Children under 4 who do not occupy a seat travel free.

Here is the 2024 season timetable for the A11 line:

See the route and the stops below: