According to figures from the Aena airports authority released on Wednesday, there will be 3,074 international flights at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport between March 22 and April 1.

These Easter flights are almost 40% fewer than for the Easter period last year. Between March 31 and April 10, 2023, there were 5,028 flights.

For example, on Saturday, March 30, 267 flights are scheduled. These compare with 523 on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Aena attributes this decrease to the fact that Easter is a week earlier this year and that flights in 2023 coincided with the start of the tourism season.

While May 1 is usually taken to be the first day of the 'official' tourism season in Mallorca, the airports authority is probably referring to airlines' summer scheduling. Although Easter Week falls in March this year, changes in schedules from winter to summer only come into effect at the end of the month. This is the case every year.

As for national flights, the number will be very similar to 2023 - 2,275 compared with 2,300 last year.