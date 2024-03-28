On Wednesday, Vueling was contacting passengers to offer them discounts of 250 euros on future flights if they changed from flights that were fully booked and departing from Palma Son Sant Joan Airport over the next few days.
Airline incentive to avoid delays at Palma Airport
Security personnel insist they are not on go-slows
